Conning Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 434.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $307.56 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $753,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,569 shares of company stock worth $90,962,038. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

