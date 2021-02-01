Conning Inc. Purchases 2,860 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,836.3% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 216,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 209,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NTES stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

