Conning Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,771,000. BP PLC boosted its position in Lennar by 851.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,099,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,449,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $83.15 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

