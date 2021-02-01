Conning Inc. Sells 161 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

