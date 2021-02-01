Conning Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $116.89 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

