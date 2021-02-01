Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $67.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.18.

ED opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

