Corbenic Partners LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.56. 76,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a market cap of $696.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.