Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Corbenic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. 860,398 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

