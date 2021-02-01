Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $10.97 on Monday, hitting $400.00. 8,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

