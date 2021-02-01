CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

