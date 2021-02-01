Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,522 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $641.91 million, a PE ratio of -114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

