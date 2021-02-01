Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,630 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $197.47 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

