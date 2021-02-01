Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $129.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $147.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

