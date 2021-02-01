Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Vonage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 24.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

