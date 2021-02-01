Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

