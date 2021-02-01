Cornichon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $65.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,399,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,089 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

