Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. It expects the healthy momentum across all businesses to continue in 2021. Corning holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is another concern.”

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

