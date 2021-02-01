Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

