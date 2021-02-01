Cortex Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

