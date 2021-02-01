Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.43. 747,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 732,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Creative Planning raised its position in Costamare by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Costamare by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

