Counos X Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.11 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for approximately $89.66 or 0.00265462 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $2.11 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counos X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,162.96 or 0.89305305 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,811,072 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX.

Buying and Selling Counos X

Counos X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.