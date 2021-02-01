COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Cap Tops $26.08 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $466.96 or 0.01381408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

