Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Covivio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

GSEFF stock remained flat at $$89.45 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

