Cowen Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $153.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $131.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, 140166 cut Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.77.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.85. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

