Cowen Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.93 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

