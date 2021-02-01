Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

CBRL stock opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

