Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.66 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for $300.56 or 0.00895240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $45.06 million and $18.66 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

