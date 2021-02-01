Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $385.77 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

