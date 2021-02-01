Credit Suisse Group Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $235.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $228.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.