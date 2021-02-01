Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $193.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 increased their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.65.

BA stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

