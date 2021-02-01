Credit Suisse Group Upgrades United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Malt Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. United Malt Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

