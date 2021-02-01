Crewe Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.