Critical Comparison: China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 27.43% 8.32% 7.64% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Biologic Products and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Biologic Products and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $503.70 million 9.21 $138.81 million $4.28 27.54 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 89.18 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -54.92

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, auto-immune deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

