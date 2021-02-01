Critical Review: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Land and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 4.83% 0.88% 0.32% Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Bimini Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $40.69 million 9.32 $1.74 million $0.57 27.61 Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.28 $13.30 million N/A N/A

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Land.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Bimini Capital Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.