Critical Review: Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Destination XL Group and Stage Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.11 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stage Stores.

Risk & Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

