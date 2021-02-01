Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $336,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $4.54 on Monday, reaching $163.80. 54,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

