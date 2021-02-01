Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

