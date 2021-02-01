Crust Market Cap Reaches $8.51 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00022954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.