CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $118,014.63 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

