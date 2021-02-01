CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $85.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

