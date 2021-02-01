CUDOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CUDOS has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,951,928 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

