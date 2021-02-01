Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cummins by 10,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins stock opened at $234.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

