Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 1,472,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CURLF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

