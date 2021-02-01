CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 20.5%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price was up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 999,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 611,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $715.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701 over the last 90 days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

