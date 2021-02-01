cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $4,042.57 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,042.57 or 0.11942493 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and approximately $965,219.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038196 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

