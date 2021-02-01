cVault.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $41.90 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $41.90 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,190.42 or 0.12474533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038211 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

