Cwm LLC Acquires 11,689 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,444.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

SPLK opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

