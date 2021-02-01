Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,932.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,744.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,343.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

