Cwm LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Seagen by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,395 shares of company stock worth $31,407,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

