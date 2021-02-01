Cwm LLC Buys 6,926 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 742.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $263.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

